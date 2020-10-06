Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 90 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GWW traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $368.41. 14,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.08 and its 200-day moving average is $311.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $372.68.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.57.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

