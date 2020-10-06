Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 455 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,643 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 673,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,080,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

