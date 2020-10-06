Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $339,000 in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,619 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 44.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 151,256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRME stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,609. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRME. BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Merchants from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Merchants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

