Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $214,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.18. 947,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,361,376. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

