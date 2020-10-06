Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.92. The company had a trading volume of 931,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,722,756. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.89. The company has a market cap of $753.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total value of $109,886.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,377 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.