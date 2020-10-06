Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FB stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.92. The company had a trading volume of 931,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,722,756. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.89. The company has a market cap of $753.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.
In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total value of $109,886.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,377 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.98.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
