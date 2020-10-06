Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 292.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 222,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 165,700 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,351,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 485,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.66.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

