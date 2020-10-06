Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys New Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.48.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.53. 65,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.15. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $224.99. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

