Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires Shares of 844 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $986,207,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $420,990,000 after buying an additional 1,276,882 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $5,670,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,978,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,666,292,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 748,249 shares of company stock worth $165,343,331 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.14. The stock had a trading volume of 290,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,009. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.18 and its 200-day moving average is $191.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $228.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

