Incent Reaches Market Cap of $1.62 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00261709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00084483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.01518151 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00157721 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.