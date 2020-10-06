Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Tobacco Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

