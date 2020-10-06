Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $536.00

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 536 ($7.00) and last traded at GBX 514.50 ($6.72), with a volume of 193868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 504 ($6.59).

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Impax Asset Management Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 496.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 391.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.08 million and a PE ratio of 47.96.

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Charlie Ridge purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642,500 ($2,146,217.17).

About Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.