IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Receives “Sell” Rating from DA Davidson

IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of ISVLF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,169 shares.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

