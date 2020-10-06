ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.69.

IMGN opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 45,818.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,151,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109,675 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 16,733,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,725,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 379,439 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $17,617,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 314,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

