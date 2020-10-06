ImageCoin Price Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a market cap of $432,463.78 and $357,896.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000740 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 10,323,965 coins. ImageCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

