ILCOIN Price Hits $0.0117 on Exchanges (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One ILCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Graviex, IDAX and CoinExchange. ILCOIN has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and $334,649.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001921 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001418 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000372 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002723 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000426 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,511,783,907 coins and its circulating supply is 558,087,487 coins. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCOIN Coin Trading

ILCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Graviex, CoinExchange, Crex24, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

