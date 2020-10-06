IDEX Hits Market Capitalization of $32.50 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. IDEX has a total market cap of $32.50 million and $1.13 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00261108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00036892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00085529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.10 or 0.01532609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00160136 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,752,811 tokens. IDEX's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX's official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

