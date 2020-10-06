IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IDYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $13.12. 3,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $374.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.31. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

