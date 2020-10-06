ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ICUI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.33.

ICUI opened at $181.45 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $148.89 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.14. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.67.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total transaction of $56,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,343.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,483 shares in the company, valued at $281,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 10.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

