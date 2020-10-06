ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ICL Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

ICL opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.03. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,965,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,795 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,079,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 937,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,236,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 850,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,144,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 878,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

