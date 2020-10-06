IBM (NYSE:IBM) vs. Invent Ventures (NYSE:IDEA) Head-To-Head Analysis

IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get IBM alerts:

This table compares IBM and Invent Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBM $77.15 billion 1.41 $9.43 billion $12.81 9.52 Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IBM has higher revenue and earnings than Invent Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares IBM and Invent Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBM 10.44% 51.06% 6.69% Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of IBM shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of IBM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IBM and Invent Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBM 0 10 6 0 2.38 Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

IBM currently has a consensus target price of $139.07, indicating a potential upside of 13.98%. Given IBM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IBM is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Volatility & Risk

IBM has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invent Ventures has a beta of 10.39, suggesting that its share price is 939% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IBM beats Invent Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names. This segment also offers transaction processing software for use in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The company's Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and finance, procurement, talent and engagement, and industry-specific business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides project, managed, outsourcing, and cloud-delivered services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments; technical support, and software and solution support services; and integration software solutions. The company's Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term working capital financing to suppliers, distributors, and resellers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. International Business Machines Corporation serves financial services institutions, airlines, manufacturers, and consumer goods and retail companies. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

About Invent Ventures

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.