Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Hydro One (TSE:H) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$28.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.77.

Shares of H traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.30. 212,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.40. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$20.25 and a 52-week high of C$29.53. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

