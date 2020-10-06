Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Hydro One (TSE:H) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$28.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.
H has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.77.
Shares of H traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.30. 212,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.40. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$20.25 and a 52-week high of C$29.53. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
