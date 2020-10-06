Hydro One Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hydro One Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRNNF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Hydro One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

HRNNF opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.84.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

