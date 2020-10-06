Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.32. 376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $217.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.22 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $783,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,805.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,005 shares of company stock valued at $839,345. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 74,225 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $1,435,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.