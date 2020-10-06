Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.09 Million

Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to announce $202.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.80 million and the lowest is $193.58 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $219.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $849.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $842.42 million to $856.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $907.64 million, with estimates ranging from $890.40 million to $938.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $217.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.22 million.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $783,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,805.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,005 shares of company stock worth $839,345 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 134.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 156,924 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 113,971 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 66,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 263,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 52,211 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,195. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $70.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $937.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

