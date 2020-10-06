Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 41,784,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,390,000 after buying an additional 4,494,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 10,303,670 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 70.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,224,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 504,184 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,034,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 6.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,063 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.