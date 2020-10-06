Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $38.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTHT. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,542. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.07). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 192.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 32,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 100.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.