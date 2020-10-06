HSBC’s (HSBC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of several other reports. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HSBC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 181,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. HSBC has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $39.69.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). HSBC had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 362.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 177,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 139,151 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 6.9% in the first quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 278,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 6.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in HSBC by 46.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

