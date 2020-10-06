HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 400 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Investec downgraded HSBC to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.97) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 404.06 ($5.28).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 309.35 ($4.04) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.48. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 617.60 ($8.07). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 316.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 377.19.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 51,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £167,755.60 ($219,202.40).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

