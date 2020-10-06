HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 4.3% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 237,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $355,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in HP by 56.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 521,490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in HP by 15.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in HP by 170.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,172,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,285 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 285,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,305,741. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. HP has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

