Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HMHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.40. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $251.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.14 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 52,296 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

