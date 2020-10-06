Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Receives $45.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $49.43. 4,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,061. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion and a PE ratio of 28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $422,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,539 shares of company stock worth $5,861,505 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

