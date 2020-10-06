HOQU Market Capitalization Achieves $161,685.29 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $161,685.29 and approximately $942,759.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00261523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00084368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.36 or 0.01524419 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00157407 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, HitBTC, Cobinhood, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

