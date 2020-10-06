Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sidoti upped their target price on Hooker Furniture from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Hooker Furniture from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of HOFT opened at $27.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Hooker Furniture has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $332.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $130.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 56,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

