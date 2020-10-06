Honest (HNST) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Honest has a market cap of $829,732.14 and $12,003.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Honest has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Honest token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00261709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00084483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.01518151 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00157721 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

