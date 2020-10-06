Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.40. 228,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,227. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.09.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

