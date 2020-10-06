Holo Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Holo has a total market capitalization of $77.13 million and $3.97 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Liqui, ABCC and IDEX. Over the last week, Holo has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00261459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00085400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.30 or 0.01534182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00160467 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,430,132,020 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC, Binance, Liqui, Fatbtc, OOOBTC, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.