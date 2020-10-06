HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HL Acquisitions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded HL Acquisitions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.17.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $27.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88. HL Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $28.31.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

