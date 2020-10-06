HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) vs. Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Financial Analysis

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) and Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and Staffing 360 Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest -14.02% 6.79% 4.24% Staffing 360 Solutions -6.18% -425.56% -8.51%

3.7% of HireQuest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of HireQuest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HireQuest and Staffing 360 Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A Staffing 360 Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

HireQuest has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Staffing 360 Solutions has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HireQuest and Staffing 360 Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $15.88 million 6.62 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A Staffing 360 Solutions $278.48 million 0.02 -$4.89 million ($0.21) -2.90

HireQuest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Staffing 360 Solutions.

Summary

HireQuest beats Staffing 360 Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers temporary contractors; and permanent placement services. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. in April 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

