Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.07-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $239.9-239.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.47 million.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.76 million, a P/E ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.01. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.21.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

