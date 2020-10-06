HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HERMES INTL SCA/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.40. HERMES INTL SCA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.94.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; accessories, including jewelry in enamel, horn, lacquered wood, and leather, as well as belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes; silk and textiles for men and women; art of living products comprising furniture and lighting, furnishing fabrics and wallpapers, ornaments and tableware, and personalized creations; perfumes; and watches.

