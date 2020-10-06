HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s (HNNMY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.24. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

