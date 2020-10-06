HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Hold Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

