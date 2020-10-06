HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

