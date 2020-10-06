HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HNNMY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Get HENNES & MAURIT/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.