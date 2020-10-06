HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HENKY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

