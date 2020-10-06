Helix (HLIX) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Helix has a market cap of $162,919.80 and $265.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 198,763.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00296752 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00398440 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00019007 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00013001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007588 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 29,184,707 coins and its circulating supply is 29,048,900 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.