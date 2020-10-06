Heineken’s (HEINY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

HEINY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. 56,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,997. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.80. Heineken has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $57.57.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

