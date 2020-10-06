Heineken’s (HEINY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
HEINY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. 56,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,997. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.80. Heineken has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $57.57.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
