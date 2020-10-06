HEAT Market Capitalization Achieves $779,320.17 (HEAT)

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. HEAT has a total market capitalization of $779,320.17 and $5.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HEAT has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEAT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00261326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00036321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00084402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.18 or 0.01525199 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00019986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000687 BTC.

HEAT Coin Profile

HEAT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2016. HEAT’s total supply is 46,381,365 coins. The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com

HEAT Coin Trading

HEAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.