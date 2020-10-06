HeartBout Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,863.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. HeartBout has a total market cap of $60,453.45 and $1,863.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.24 or 0.04851075 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00056923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032472 BTC.

About HeartBout

HB is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

