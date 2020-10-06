Head-To-Head Survey: The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) vs. Credit One Financial (NASDAQ:COFI)

The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) and Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

The Meet Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit One Financial has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Meet Group and Credit One Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Meet Group $211.70 million 2.16 $11.33 million $0.36 17.47 Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Meet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Credit One Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Meet Group and Credit One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Meet Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Credit One Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Meet Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.54, suggesting a potential upside of 3.93%. Given The Meet Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Meet Group is more favorable than Credit One Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of The Meet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of The Meet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Meet Group and Credit One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Meet Group 6.20% 18.39% 13.42% Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Meet Group beats Credit One Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc. operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages. Its applications available on iPhone, Android, iPad, and other tablets in various languages that facilitate interactions among users and encourage users to connect, communicate, and engage with each other. The company also owns and operates meetme.com, skout.com, tagged.com, hi5.com, lovoo.com, and growlrapp.com Websites; and provides online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various placements. The company was formerly known as MeetMe, Inc. and changed its name to The Meet Group, Inc. in April 2017. The Meet Group, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

Credit One Financial Company Profile

Credit One Financial, Inc. operates through its subsidiary, CEM International Ltd., which operates as an advertising agent to place and handle advertising. The company was founded on September 24, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

